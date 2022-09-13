‘The white lotus’ es va convertir en la gran vencedora de la 74a edició dels premis Emmy, que per primera vegada des del 2019 van tornar a celebrar-se al Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles. La cerimònia d’entrega, que al nostre país es va poder veure a través de Movistar Plus+, va consagrar la minisèrie d’HBO –que ja prepara l’estrena de la seva segona entrega– amb un total de cinc guardons: millor minisèrie, millor direcció de minisèrie, millor guió, millor actor de repartiment per a Murray Bartlett i millor actriu de repartiment per a Jennifer Coolidge.

També va ser una gran nit per a l’aclamada ‘Succession’, que es va emportar l’Emmy a la millor sèrie i al millor guió en la categoria de drama. Matthew Macfadyen, que interpreta Tom Wambsgans en la ficció d’HBO, va aconseguir el guardó a millor actor de repartiment. El de millor actriu de repartiment va recaure en Julia Garner per ‘Ozark’ (Netflix). Tampoc se’n va anar amb les mans buides la mediàtica ‘El juego del calamar’, que malgrat no alçar-se amb l’Emmy a la millor sèrie, el seu protagonista Lee Jung-jae va ser premiat com a millor actor de drama. Zendaya, una de les estrelles del moment, va veure recompensat el seu excel·lent treball a ‘Euphoria’ (HBO) i va guanyar per segona vegada l’Emmy a millor actriu de drama. En el terreny de la comèdia, ‘Ted Lasso’ també va fer honor a la seva condició de favorita. A més d’aconseguir l’Emmy a la millor sèrie d’aquesta categoria, va rebre tres guardons més: millor actor protagonista (Jason Sudeikis), millor actor de repartiment (Brett Goldstein) i millor direcció. Jean Smart va aconseguir l’estatueta a millor actriu de comèdia per ‘Hacks’ (HBO). Millor sèrie de drama Better call Saul (AMC) Euphoria (HBO) Ozark (Netflix) Severance (Apple TV+) El juego del calamar (Netflix) Stranger things (Netflix) Succession (HBO) GUANYADORA Yellowjackets (Showtime) Millor actriu de drama Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Reese Witherspoon (The morning show) Zendaya (Euphoria) GUANYADORA Millor actor de drama Jason Bateman (Ozark) Brian Cox (Succession) Lee Jung-jae (El juego del calamar) GUANYADOR Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Adam Scott (Severance) Jeremy Strong (Succession) Millor actriu de repartiment en sèrie de drama Patricia Arquette (Severance) Julia Garner (Ozark) GUANYADORA Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar) Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) Rhea Seehorn (Better call Saul) J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) Sarah Snook (Succession) Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) Millor actor de repartiment en sèrie de drama Nicholas Braun (Succession) Billy Crudup (The morning show) Kieran Culkin (Succession) Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar) Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) GUANYADOR John Turturro (Severance) Christopher Walken (Severance) Oh Yeong-soo (El juego del calamar) Millor sèrie de comèdia Abbott Elementary (ABC) Barry (HBO) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) Hacks (HBO Max) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu) Ted Lasso (Apple) GUANYADORA Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX) Millor actriu de comèdia Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Quinta Brunson (Abbott elementary) Kaley Cuoco (The flight attendant) Elle Fanning (The great) Issa Rae (Insecure) Jean Smart (Hacks) GUANYADORA Millor actor de comèdia Donald Glover (Atlanta) Bill Hader (Barry) Nicholas Hoult (The great) Steve Martin (Solo asesinatos en el edificio) Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio) Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) GUANYADOR Millor actriu de repartiment en sèrie de comèdia Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Janelle James (Abbott elementary) Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott elementary) GUANYADORA Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) Millor actor de repartiment en sèrie de comèdia Anthony Carrigan (Barry) Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) GUANYADOR Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Tyler James Williams (Abbott elementary) Henry Winkler (Barry) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) Millor minisèrie o sèrie antològica Dopesick (Hulu) The Dropout (Hulu) ¿Quién es Anna? (Netflix) Pam & Tommy (Hulu) The white lotus (HBO) GUANYADORA Millor actriu en minisèrie o sèrie antològica Toni Collette (The staircase) Julia Garner (¿Quién es Anna?) Lily James (Pam & Tommy) Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American crime story) Margaret Qualley (Maid) Amanda Seyfried (The dropout) GUANYADORA Millor actor en minisèrie o sèrie antològica Colin Firth (The staircase) Andrew Garfield (Under the banner of heaven) Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a marriage) Michael Keaton (Dopesick) GUANYADOR Himesh Patel (Estación Once) Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) Millor actriu de repartiment en minisèrie o sèrie antològica Connie Britton (The white lotus) Jennifer Coolidge (The white lotus) GUANYADORA Alexandra Daddario (The white lotus) Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) Natasha Rothwell (The white lotus) Sydney Sweeney (The white lotus) Mare Winningham (Dopesick) Millor actor de repartiment en minisèrie o sèrie antològica Murray Bartlett (The white lotus) GUANYADOR Jake Lacy (The white lotus) Will Poulter (Dopesick) Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy) Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick) Steve Zahn (The white lotus) Millor direcció en sèrie de drama Jason Bateman (Ozark) Ben Stiller (Severance) Hwang Dong-hyuk (El juego del calamar) GUANYADOR Mark Mylod (Succession) Cathy Yan (Succession) Lorene Scafaria (Succession) Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets) Millor direcció en minisèrie o sèrie antològica Danny Strong (Dopesick) Francesca Gregorini (The dropout) Michael Showalter (The dropout) John Wells (Maid) Hiro Murai (Estación Once) Mike White (The white lotus) GUANYADOR Millor direcció en sèrie de comèdia Hiro Murai (Atlanta) Bill Hader (Barry) Lucia Aniello (Hacks) Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show) Jamie Babbit (Solo asesinatos en el edificio) Cherien Dabis (Solo asesinatos en el edificio) MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) GUANYADOR Millor guió de comèdia Cinquena Brunson (Abbott elementary) GUANYADORA Duffy Boudreau (Barry) Alec Berg, Bill Hader (Barry) Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks) Steve Martin, John Hoffman (Solo asesinatos en el edificio) Jane Becker (Ted Lasso) Sarah Naftalis (Lo que hacemos en las sombras) Stefani Robinson (Lo que hacemos en las sombras) Millor guió de drama Thomas Schnauz (Better call Saul) Chris Mundy (Ozark) Dan Erickson (Severance) Hwang Dong-hyuk (El juego del calamar) Jesse Armstrong (Succession) GUANYADOR Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets) Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets) Millor guió de minisèrie o sèrie antològica Danny Strong (Dopesick) Elizabeth Meriwether (The dropout) Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American crime story) Molly Smith Metzler (MAID) Patrick Somerville (Estación Once) Mike White (The white lotus) GUANYADOR