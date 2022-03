🔴 #CryptoAssets are highly risky and speculative. ESAs set out steps consumers can take to make informed decisions→ https://t.co/qMrP1zBUlk #BeCryptoAware



🇪🇺🇺🇦 ESAs welcome @EUCouncil clarification on measures against 🇷🇺 and 🇧🇾 entities + individuals regarding crypto-assets pic.twitter.com/2lsRbk1ejG