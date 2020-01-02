Bèlgica suspèn l'euroordre contra Puigdemont i Comín

La justícia belga ha suspès aquest dijous l'euroordre contra Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín al reconèixer que la seva condició d'eurodiputats els atorga immunitat.



El jutge ha considerat que tots dos tenen immunitat parlamentària i per aquest motiu ha denegat l'euroordre presentada per Pablo Llarena.





Belgian justice recognizes our immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant! @toni_comin.

But now we are still waiting for the release of @junqueras, who has the same immunity as us. Spain must act in the same way as Belgium has done and respect the law