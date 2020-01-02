Serveis
02 de gener de 2020
02.01.2020
Subscriu-te

Serveis d'utilitat

Figueres
13 / 4º
L'Escala
15 / 3º
Roses
14 / 5º

Bèlgica suspèn l'euroordre contra Puigdemont i Comín

El jutge belga ha considerat que tots dos tenen immunitat parlamentària

02.01.2020 | 13:12
Puigdemont i Comín.
Puigdemont i Comín.

La justícia belga ha suspès aquest dijous l'euroordre contra Carles Puigdemont i Toni Comín al reconèixer que la seva condició d'eurodiputats els atorga immunitat.

El jutge ha considerat que tots dos tenen immunitat parlamentària i per aquest motiu ha denegat l'euroordre presentada per Pablo Llarena. 
Compartir a Twitter
Compartir a Facebook

Més informació

noticias de L'EmpordàMapa web
Alt Empordà
Clasificados
Especials
emporda.info
Publicitat
Altres webs de Prensa Ibérica Media
Otras webs del Grupo Editorial Prensa Ibérica
© Editoral Empordà, S.L. Tots els drets reservats.
Avís Legal | Política de Privacitat | Política de Cookies