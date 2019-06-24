Serveis
24 de juny de 2019
24.06.2019
De quin color són aquestes boles?

Les esferes d'aquesta imatge semblen diferents però, en realitat, són totes iguals

24.06.2019 | 20:22

Les boles d'aquesta imatge semblen grogues, vermelles i porpres encara que, en realitat, són totes marrons. L'efecte òptic que ens impedeix veure-ho es produeix quan franges successives de blau, verd i vermell divideixen les esferes.




L'autor de la il·lusió òptica, David Novick, confirma que les boles tenen la mateixa base de color (RGB 255.188.144) i que l'efecte augmenta a mesura que un redueix la mida de la imatge. Les esferes es veurien d'aquesta manera sense les franges:




El professor -que es dedica a ensenyar Educació en Enginyeria a la Universitat de Texas- ha avisat al seu compte de Twitter que si el nostre cervell deixa de percebre la il·lusió òptica, hauríem de concentrar la nostra atenció en les franges de colors i no en les esferes: segons ha explicat, la il·lusió òptica es produeix perquè percebem millor les formes dels objectes que els colors.




Aquesta és una de les il·lusions de Munker que Novick denomina ' confeti'. La il·lusió d'Munker és un efecte que porta el cervell a organitzar la informació d'acord amb la luminància percebuda de l'objecte. En aquesta il·lusió influeix la percepció del color o dels colors adjacents. La paraula clau aquí és l'assimilació. Aquesta il·lusió òptica està estretament relacionada amb la il·lusió de Munker-White que ens fa percebre més lluminositat en els tons quan estan més a prop de colors blancs que de negres. El perfil de Novick n'està ple:









